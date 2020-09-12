City of New Orleans urging residents to prepare for potential tropical weather

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is monitoring Tropical Depression Nineteen, which is currently forecast to strengthen to near hurricane intensity by early next week as it moves across the northeastern Gulf of Mexico.

Right now, there is a great deal of uncertainty in track; however, Metro New Orleans is in the center of the current forecast cone.

Residents are encouraged to use the weekend to prepare for potential tropical impacts including heavy rain and high winds across the city and storm surge in areas outside of the levee system.

Gather what you’ll need to shelter in place:

Non-perishable food for 3 days

3 gallons of water per person

Manual can opener

Flashlight & extra batteries

Matches or lighter

First Aid Kit

Week’s supply of prescription medications

Radio (battery operated or hand crank)

Books & games

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you should also include face coverings, hand sanitizer, and disinfectants in your home kit to prevent the spread during recovery activities.

Clean your property and street:

Remove debris from gutters and downspouts.

Clear debris from catch basins. Report clogged catch basins to 311.

Prune trees and shrubs.

Bring outdoor furniture and decorations inside.

Secure or bring garbage bins inside.

Move possessions to your highest floor.

Photograph your property for insurance purposes.

Stay connected:

Text your zip code to 888777 for emergency alerts.

Visit ready.nola.gov for ongoing updates.

Follow @nolaready on social media.