City of New Orleans urging residents to prepare for potential tropical weather

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is monitoring Tropical Depression Nineteen, which is currently forecast to strengthen to near hurricane intensity by early next week as it moves across the northeastern Gulf of Mexico.

Right now, there is a great deal of uncertainty in track; however, Metro New Orleans is in the center of the current forecast cone.

Residents are encouraged to use the weekend to prepare for potential tropical impacts including heavy rain and high winds across the city and storm surge in areas outside of the levee system.

Gather what you’ll need to shelter in place:

  • Non-perishable food for 3 days
  • 3 gallons of water per person
  • Manual can opener
  • Flashlight & extra batteries
  • Matches or lighter
  • First Aid Kit
  • Week’s supply of prescription medications
  • Radio (battery operated or hand crank)
  • Books & games
  • Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you should also include face coverings, hand sanitizer, and disinfectants in your home kit to prevent the spread during recovery activities.

Clean your property and street:

  • Remove debris from gutters and downspouts.
  • Clear debris from catch basins. Report clogged catch basins to 311.
  • Prune trees and shrubs.
  • Bring outdoor furniture and decorations inside.
  • Secure or bring garbage bins inside.
  • Move possessions to your highest floor.
  • Photograph your property for insurance purposes.

Stay connected:

  • Text your zip code to 888777 for emergency alerts.
  • Visit ready.nola.gov for ongoing updates.
  • Follow @nolaready on social media.

Share this story

Weather Video

WGNO News at 6 p.m.

Potential storm in the Gulf next week

Friday 9-11 11 AM weather update

Gulf development possible into next week

Friday 9-11 morning weather update

Tracking the Tropics: 2 waves moving through the Gulf

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

84° / 77°
Late night thunderstorms
Late night thunderstorms 40% 84° 77°

Saturday

85° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 85° 78°

Sunday

88° / 78°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 40% 88° 78°

Monday

88° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 88° 77°

Tuesday

85° / 76°
Windy, with thunderstorms
Windy, with thunderstorms 80% 85° 76°

Wednesday

85° / 76°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 85° 76°

Thursday

86° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 86° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

79°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
79°

82°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

83°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
83°

84°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
84°

85°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
85°

85°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
85°

84°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
84°

84°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
84°

83°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
83°

84°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
84°

83°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
83°

82°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

81°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

81°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
81°

Popular

Latest News

More News