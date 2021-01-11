City activates Freeze Plan and urges residents to prepare for cold weather

As with many other aspects of parenting, when it comes to preventing colds, most parents trust the advice passed down by their own parents and grandparents.

NEW ORLEANS — In anticipation of cold weather, the City of New Orleans will activate the Citywide Freeze Plan overnight Sunday and Monday, Jan. 10 and 11, to provide shelter to homeless residents.

According to the city of New Orleans, temperatures will drop overnight both evenings and, factoring in wind chill, will remain below the threshold of 35 degrees Fahrenheit long enough to trigger the activation of the freeze plan. The National Weather Service predicts the coldest period to be early Tuesday morning with “feels like” temperatures in the low 30s for multiple hours.

Below is the city’s plan:

Shelter for the Homeless

The freeze plan will be in effect to provide temporary shelter for homeless residents. If someone is in need of shelter, please call the NOPD non-emergency number at (504) 821-2222. Individuals needing shelter will be accepted, free of charge, at the following locations under the following conditions:

Low Barrier Shelter, 1530 Gravier St., will accept adults beginning at 8 p.m.

1530 Gravier St., will accept adults beginning at 8 p.m. The Salvation Army, 4530 S. Claiborne Ave., will accept adults beginning at 4 p.m.

4530 S. Claiborne Ave., will accept adults beginning at 4 p.m. Ozanam Inn, 843 Camp St., will accept men beginning at 6 p.m. for overnight shelter. The courtyard with heaters is open 24/7 to anyone.

843 Camp St., will accept men beginning at 6 p.m. for overnight shelter. The courtyard with heaters is open 24/7 to anyone. Covenant House, 611 N. Rampart St., will accept individuals age 22 and under, their dependent children, and any women with dependent minor children. Open 24/7.

611 N. Rampart St., will accept individuals age 22 and under, their dependent children, and any women with dependent minor children. Open 24/7. New Orleans Mission, 1130 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., will accept adults beginning at 4 p.m.

Cold Weather Preparedness

Residents are encouraged to take precautions to protect people and pets during cold weather, using these tips:

STAY WARM

Stay inside in heat during extreme cold.

If you go outside, wear layers, a hat, and gloves and carry a cell phone.

Check on neighbors, children, and the elderly and chronically ill to make sure they are OK.

Bring pets inside.

PRACTICE FIRE SAFETY & PREPARE YOUR HOME

Never leave space heaters unattended.

Never use a stove or an oven to heat your home.

Check your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to be sure they are working.

Have a fire extinguisher and know how to use it.