Temperatures are expected to remain several degrees below average for at least the next week or so.

Highs on Sunday will only top out in the mid to upper 50s for most of the area. Overnight lows are forecast to drop into the 30s for the Northshore with 40s for the Southshore.

Rain chances go up Monday night into early Tuesday as another cold front moves through the region. Rain chances are at about 50 to 60 percent early Tuesday.