Chilly tonight with temps in the 40s over the weekend

It will cool down quite a bit tonight with the low to mid-50s across the area.

Models are indicating 40s to the north but right now it looks like too much wind and cloud cover to get us that cool.

Expect a better chance for the 40s to the north on Sunday morning.

Otherwise beautiful fall weather is on the way for the weekend. Look for low 70s Saturday and mid-70s Sunday.

Skies will be clear and we will not see as much wind as the past couple of days. 

Nice weather looks to continue into early next week with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s for highs and humidity still relatively low

Friday

61° / 56°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 61° 56°

Saturday

69° / 57°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 69° 57°

Sunday

75° / 60°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 75° 60°

Monday

77° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 77° 61°

Tuesday

77° / 60°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 77° 60°

Wednesday

75° / 62°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 75° 62°

Thursday

75° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 75° 58°

