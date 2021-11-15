Chilly tonight, warmer tomorrow!

Happy Monday! We have been enjoying lower humidity, clouds with sunshine, and a perfect temperature spread! It’s tough to be inside, right? Well, a pattern change arrived Thursday, Friday with two fronts coming to town. We have another cold front in this Thursday’s forecast.

Finally, some more traditional November weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast for your weekend! We continue feeling these differences tonight as temperatures fall into 40s and 50s across many spots.

Today, we are a bit warmer than yesterday! This warming trend will not continue much of your week! Warmer highs are the theme reaching 70s with overnight lows dipping into 50s or 40s.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

66° / 57°
Clear
Clear 0% 66° 57°

Tuesday

78° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 78° 65°

Wednesday

79° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 79° 66°

Thursday

75° / 50°
AM Showers
AM Showers 48% 75° 50°

Friday

65° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 65° 53°

Saturday

71° / 60°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 71° 60°

Sunday

73° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 23% 73° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

7 PM
Clear
2%
65°

64°

8 PM
Clear
2%
64°

63°

9 PM
Clear
2%
63°

62°

10 PM
Clear
2%
62°

61°

11 PM
Clear
2%
61°

60°

12 AM
Clear
2%
60°

60°

1 AM
Clear
3%
60°

60°

2 AM
Clear
6%
60°

59°

3 AM
Clear
7%
59°

59°

4 AM
Clear
7%
59°

59°

5 AM
Clear
7%
59°

58°

6 AM
Clear
7%
58°

58°

7 AM
Sunny
7%
58°

62°

8 AM
Sunny
5%
62°

68°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
68°

71°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
71°

73°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
73°

75°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

76°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

77°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

76°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

75°

4 PM
Sunny
1%
75°

73°

5 PM
Sunny
2%
73°

70°

6 PM
Clear
3%
70°

