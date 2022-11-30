A much colder and drier air mass is settling into the Gulf Coast region in the wake of a cold front that moved through this morning.

Tonight, expect mostly clear skies with lows dropping into the 30s for the Northshore and mid 40s south.

Thursday will remain cool with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s, but that will be the last chilly day we have as warmer air moves back in on Friday.

Friday looks to be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s. Temperatures will gradually warm over the weekend into the mid 70s with a slight chance for rain on Saturday.