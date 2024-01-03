NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Temperatures will be chilly early Thursday as the storm system from Wednesday moves east. Look for lows of 30-32 north of the lakes with upper 30s to the south. As usual there will be some colder areas on the south shore that drop into the mid 30s.

Highs will be back around 60 Thursday afternoon and it should be a nice day albeit on the cool side.

At this point another storm system with rain looks to move through Friday and Friday night. It will clear out just in time to give us a nice weekend. That 2-3 day trend will likely continue next week with another round of rain Monday. At the moment it looks like the system early next week will be the one that could bring stronger storms to the area but that is still several days out.

