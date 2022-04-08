Temperatures are already dropping quickly this evening now that the wind has calmed down. Look for numbers to really drop by Saturday morning with the clear and dry conditions. Lows Saturday will be around 40 north with widespread 40s on the south shore as well.

Saturday looks very pleasant. Winds will be breezy at 10-15 but not near as strong as Friday. Temperatures will top out in the mid 70s. Sunday will be sunny and warm with highs around 80.

After that the humidity will be going up through the middle of next week with some rain chances coming back by Wednesday.