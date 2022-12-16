It was a very pleasant day across the region today with sunny skies and mild temperatures. Overnight, with light winds and mostly clear skies, temperatures should drop quickly initially this evening but the cooling will quickly slow down as clouds begin to move in from the west. Expect mid 50s through midnight with low to mid 40s by sunrise.

Saturday, skies will be mostly cloudy and wet weather will be possible, but it will not be a complete washout. Rain chances are up to about 30 to 40 percent as a weak system moves across the Southeast. Only light to moderate rainfall is expected through the late afternoon with skies clearing Saturday night.

Early Sunday morning, a light freeze will be possible for Northshore locations as low temperatures drop into the low 30s. South of Lake Pontchartrain, lows will be slightly warmer in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Cool weather sticks around through the next week, but a strong cold front around this time next week will bring temperatures down significantly. Next Friday, highs may only reach the 30s.