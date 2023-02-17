Happy Mardi Gras, New Orleans! Temperatures across the Gulf Coast are much colder now compared to this time yesterday. Highs this afternoon are expected to top out only in the low to mid 50s, with overnight lows in the 30s.

Ahead of tonight’s temperatures, the City of New Orleans has activated its freeze plan. Read more here.

Northshore locations may see a light freeze early Saturday as temperatures drop into the low 30s. South of Lake Pontchartrain, temperatures will be slightly warmer, but still chilly in the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday afternoon, temperatures will remain cool in the mid-50s once again, but warmer weather is expected beginning Sunday as highs return to the 70s.

Upper 70s are expected for Lundi Gras with low 80s from Fat Tuesday through at least Thursday. Rain chances remain low at 20 percent or less for the next week.

