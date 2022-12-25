We’re staying about 20 degrees below normal for Christmas Day. High temperatures will only top out in the low to mid 40s with overnight lows in the 20s and 30s once more.

Clear skies will continue overnight and for the next few days as high pressure builds into the region. Monday and Tuesday, high temperatures will be back in the mid to upper 50s. Low to mid 70s are expected Wednesday through Saturday.

Our next best chance for rain will be Friday and Saturday, with each day advertising a 50 to 60 percent chance to account for scattered showers.