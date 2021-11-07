Chilly start to your week!

Happy Sunday after a gorgeous weekend! Since Thursday’s reinforced cold front, we have been enjoying lower humidity, clouds with sunshine, and a perfect temperature spread! It’s tough to be inside, right?

Finally, some traditional November weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast for several more days! Certainly, this is less breezy than last week!

Sunny and 60s was your forecast for the afternoon on gameday! Overnight, over Northshore and Southshore locations, upper 40s or 50s will be the theme! Another gorgeous forecast for Monday is continuing as we welcome the second week of November! We’ll have more information on Good Morning New Orleans!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

60° / 52°
Clear
Clear 0% 60° 52°

Monday

73° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 73° 53°

Tuesday

76° / 59°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 76° 59°

Wednesday

75° / 65°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 6% 75° 65°

Thursday

78° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 78° 62°

Friday

72° / 52°
PM Showers
PM Showers 34% 72° 52°

Saturday

60° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 9% 60° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

59°

11 PM
Clear
2%
59°

57°

12 AM
Clear
2%
57°

57°

1 AM
Clear
2%
57°

54°

2 AM
Clear
2%
54°

54°

3 AM
Clear
2%
54°

54°

4 AM
Clear
2%
54°

53°

5 AM
Clear
2%
53°

53°

6 AM
Clear
6%
53°

54°

7 AM
Sunny
5%
54°

57°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
57°

62°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
62°

65°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
65°

67°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
67°

69°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

71°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

72°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

72°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

71°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

68°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

65°

6 PM
Clear
0%
65°

63°

7 PM
Clear
0%
63°

62°

8 PM
Clear
1%
62°

60°

9 PM
Clear
1%
60°

59°

10 PM
Clear
2%
59°

