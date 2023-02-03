Clear and dry conditions will lead us to a chilly night across the area as winds calm down through Saturday morning. Expect areas in the northern half to see a light freeze early Saturday, especially north of I-12. Temperatures will drop to 30-32 so plan to protect any sensitive vegetation. A few spots may briefly dip to 29 but this will not be widespread.

Otherwise we finally have dry weekend on the way as another warming trend begins. Look for low 60s on Saturday and then upper 60s on Sunday.

Temperatures will rebound into the low 70s by early next week with rain chances holding off until the middle or the end of the week the way it looks right now.