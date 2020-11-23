Chilly start to the week then some rain

Temperatures will be cooler through the day Monday behind a cold front that pushed through overnight.

Temperatures will be cooler through the day Monday behind a cold front that pushed through overnight. That front will mean afternoon highs only in the upper 60s to around 70 which is about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday afternoon.

Look for a chilly one tonight as lows drop into the low to mid 40s north by Tuesday morning with low to mid 50s south. A quick warm up for Tuesday though with mid to upper 70s.

The next front approaches on Wednesday and brings quite a few rain chances. Look for scattered showers and storms that day, followed by the chance for a few lingering showers Thursday and Friday.

Right now it looks like better rain chances over the weekend.

