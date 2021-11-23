Chilly start to a cool Tuesday

Temperatures are much colder Tuesday morning than what we saw Monday with upper 30s in the northern half of the area and 40s to the south. Some of these numbers are 25 degrees cooler than they were at the same time yesterday.

This colder air mass will not stick around too long. Today we will see highs in the low 60s so it will be cool through the afternoon. We will see plenty of sun through the day.

Temperatures will be cool again tonight with low to mid 40s north but start to warm up heading through Wednesday. Look for low 70s on Wednesday afternoon with a few more clouds. Thanksgiving looks mild with mid 70s ahead of another cold front.

That front comes through early Friday. Not much rain with that but we will see colder temps with highs back in the low 60s Friday afternoon.

Tuesday

63° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 63° 53°

Wednesday

72° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 72° 61°

Thursday

74° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 18% 74° 51°

Friday

60° / 47°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 60° 47°

Saturday

64° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 64° 53°

Sunday

66° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 66° 51°

Monday

65° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 65° 52°

48°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
48°

50°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
50°

53°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

56°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
56°

58°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

60°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

61°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

62°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

62°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

62°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

60°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

58°

6 PM
Clear
0%
58°

57°

7 PM
Clear
0%
57°

56°

8 PM
Clear
1%
56°

55°

9 PM
Clear
1%
55°

54°

10 PM
Clear
1%
54°

54°

11 PM
Clear
1%
54°

54°

12 AM
Clear
2%
54°

54°

1 AM
Clear
2%
54°

54°

2 AM
Clear
2%
54°

54°

3 AM
Clear
3%
54°

55°

4 AM
Clear
3%
55°

55°

5 AM
Clear
4%
55°

55°

6 AM
Clear
4%
55°

