Chilly start to a beautiful day

Bundle up as you head out early Tuesday. Most of the area is in the mid to upper 30s with low 40s in the New Orleans metro area.

Beautiful weather is on the way through the afternoon. Look for sunny skies with upper 60s through the day. Official highs will top out right around 70.

After that a warming trend continues through the week. Highs will be in the mid 70s by Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows will also warm quite a bit with everybody in the 50s by Thursday morning.

Right now rain chances look even lower through the weekend and we will likely stay dry through Saturday and potentially Sunday as well. No real shot of winter coming back anytime soon.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

70° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 70° 53°

Wednesday

74° / 55°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 74° 55°

Thursday

71° / 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 71° 57°

Friday

73° / 60°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 8% 73° 60°

Saturday

75° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 75° 58°

Sunday

71° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 71° 58°

Monday

66° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 66° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

50°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
50°

54°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
54°

59°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
59°

62°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
62°

64°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
64°

66°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

68°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

68°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

68°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

66°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

63°

5 PM
Sunny
1%
63°

61°

6 PM
Clear
1%
61°

59°

7 PM
Clear
2%
59°

58°

8 PM
Clear
3%
58°

57°

9 PM
Clear
4%
57°

56°

10 PM
Clear
5%
56°

55°

11 PM
Clear
5%
55°

55°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
55°

54°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
54°

54°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
54°

54°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
54°

54°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
54°

54°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
54°

53°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
53°
