After some late day showers, skies are clearing quickly and expected to remain clear through Thursday.

Temperatures are dropping in the wake of our most recent cold front and chilly conditions can be expected overnight and early Thursday. Morning lows are forecast to drop into the mid 40s for the Northshore, while locations south remain in the low to mid 50s.

High temperatures are set to rebound into the mid and upper 70s Thursday afternoon, with low humidity and sunshine make it feel rather comfortable. Humidity will gradually increase on Friday as high temperatures return to the low 80s.