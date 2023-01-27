After a freezing cold start Friday morning, temperatures are set to warm into the mid and upper 50s this afternoon.

Warmer weather is expected over the next few days as high temperatures return to the upper 60s Saturday and low 70s Sunday.

We should remain rain-free through Saturday, but wet weather comes back late Sunday. Rain chances Sunday afternoon and evening are up to around 90 percent. Around 1 to 3 inches of rainfall can be expected, which may lead to flooding in some locations.

Some showers may linger into early Monday morning.