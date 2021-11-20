Chilly Saturday night, warm Sunday!

Happy Saturday! We have been enjoying lower humidity, clouds with peaks of sunshine, and a perfect temperature spread! Well, another pattern change arrived Thursday with one more cold front coming to town.

Again, some more traditional November weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast for your weekend! We continue feeling these differences tonight as temperatures fall into 60s across many spots then 50s return north of Lake Ponchartrain!

Today, we are a bit warmer than yesterday! This warming trend will continue much of your week! Warmer highs are the theme reaching 70s through our weekend. Highs fall back into the 60s Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday before temperatures warm up again on Thanksgiving. Rain chances will be tough to come by!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

65° / 63°
Fair
Fair 0% 65° 63°

Sunday

76° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 76° 63°

Monday

67° / 49°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 24% 67° 49°

Tuesday

63° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 63° 54°

Wednesday

73° / 62°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 73° 62°

Thursday

75° / 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 75° 57°

Friday

63° / 51°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 63° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
65°

64°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
64°

64°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
64°

64°

11 PM
Clear
4%
64°

63°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
63°

64°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
64°

64°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
64°

65°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
65°

65°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
65°

66°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
66°

66°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
66°

66°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
66°

66°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
66°

69°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
69°

71°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

73°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

74°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

75°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
75°

74°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
74°

73°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
73°

72°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
72°

70°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
70°

68°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
68°

