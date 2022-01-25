Skies are clearing Tuesday evening and that trend will continue through the night as a cold front moves through the area. We will see cooler temperatures filter in behind the front as winds pick up out of the north.

Look for lows generally in the mid 30s by Wednesday morning in the northern areas with upper 30s to low 40s south. Wednesday will be sunny but cool with mid 50s and a breeze out of the north at 10-15.

A light freeze is possible Thursday morning with lows up north at 30-32 and mid 30s south. Thursday should be nice as we warm into the mid to upper 50s with plenty of sun.

Another front moves through Friday which will bring a few showers and another shot of cold air. That will keep us chilly to start the weekend. After that it looks like we start to warm up some heading into early next week.