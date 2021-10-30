Chilly night on the way

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Skies have cleared across the area Saturday afternoon and that is going to lead to a cool night and Sunday morning. Look for lows down in the mid to upper 40s Sunday morning on the north shore with low to mid 50s on the south shore.

Sunday is going to be a beautiful day. We will see sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s. Expect temperatures in the 60s during trick or treat time in the evening.

It looks like we stay nice into early next week with upper 70s Monday and Tuesday. Another cold front looks to move through Thursday with some rain and another shot of nice air by next weekend.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

64° / 56°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 64° 56°

Sunday

75° / 60°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 75° 60°

Monday

77° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 77° 61°

Tuesday

77° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 77° 61°

Wednesday

74° / 61°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 74° 61°

Thursday

67° / 54°
Showers
Showers 39% 67° 54°

Friday

60° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 60° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

64°

6 PM
Sunny
1%
64°

63°

7 PM
Clear
1%
63°

63°

8 PM
Clear
1%
63°

64°

9 PM
Clear
1%
64°

63°

10 PM
Clear
1%
63°

62°

11 PM
Clear
2%
62°

62°

12 AM
Clear
2%
62°

61°

1 AM
Clear
4%
61°

60°

2 AM
Clear
5%
60°

60°

3 AM
Clear
5%
60°

59°

4 AM
Clear
5%
59°

58°

5 AM
Clear
6%
58°

58°

6 AM
Clear
6%
58°

57°

7 AM
Clear
6%
57°

59°

8 AM
Sunny
5%
59°

63°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
63°

66°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
66°

69°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
69°

71°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

73°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

73°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

74°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

74°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

73°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News