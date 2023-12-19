NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Another chilly night is ahead in the wake of a cold front that passed through yesterday.
Low temperatures are forecast to in the mid 30s for most Northshore locations. For those located south of Lake Pontchartrain, temperatures will be slightly warmer in the low to mid 40s.
High temperatures will be cool in the low 60s Tuesday. Mid 60s are set to return Thursday with and Friday.
Rain chances will remain low for most of the week before increasing over the weekend. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible beginning late Saturday. The wet weather will continue on and off through Sunday (Christmas Eve) and Monday (Christmas Day).
