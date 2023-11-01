NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Temperatures over the next couple of days will be much cooler than normal for the beginning of November.

Afternoon highs will top out in the low 60s today, but most of the day will be spent in the 50s. Winds will gradually decrease throughout the day Wednesday, but breezy conditions may persist through the evening, making it feel even colder.

As winds continue to calm overnight, some locations may see morning low temperatures become even colder. Less wind allows for more efficient cooling near the surface.

Low temperatures are forecast to drop into the mid to upper 30s, but some spots farther inland may even reach the low 30s. A light freeze is possible and a Freeze Warning is in effect north of I-10 and I-12 across Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi.

Locations south of Lake Pontchartrain will likely remain a little warmer in the mid to upper 40s.

Temperatures rebound into the 70s by Friday and low 80s return by early next week. Rain chances remain very low for the next several days.

