NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Chilly weather is expected over the next 24 hours before a quick warm-up heading into the weekend.

Overnight, temperatures are forecast to drop from the upper 40s in the evening to the low 40s by sunrise for locations south of Lake Pontchartrain. Colder conditions are expected for the Northshore and South Mississippi where low to mid 30s are expected. Frost will be possible in the hours leading up to and shortly after sunrise north of the I-10/I-12 corridor.

Temperatures begin to rebound Thursday as highs return to the mid 60s. Low to mid 70s are in the forecast for Friday as clouds and humid air begin to filter into the region.

Saturday looks to be warm with highs in the upper 70s and there is a high rain chance, but mainly for the overnight timeframe. A couple of spotty showers are possible during the day Saturday but the bulk of the rain and storms are forecast to move through between 9 p.m. Saturday and 5 a.m. Sunday.

Once the wet weather clears and the cold front passes through, cooler and drier conditions are expected once again. Highs on Monday will only be in the 50s with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.

