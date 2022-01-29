Another cold night is ahead with clear skies and light winds expected as high pressure gradually moves east of the area. Lows tonight mainly in the mid to upper 30s over most of the area, with a few spots dropping into the lower 30s.

Winds will remain light overnight before picking up out of the south and southwest on Sunday. These southerly winds will bring in warmer, more humid air. Expect daytime highs to rebound into the low to mid 60s across most of the area.

We will continue to see warmer temperatures for the first half of next week. Right now it looks like rain chances start to come back by late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Models show mostly cloudy conditions with rain showers through the middle of the work week before another cold front comes through ahead of next weekend.