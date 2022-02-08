We are starting out on the chilly this Tuesday morning, especially in the northern half of the area where temperatures are sitting in the low to mid 30s. Some areas may see some light frost as temperatures dip close to freezing.

Along the Southshore, temperatures are a little warmer – generally in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Clouds will continue to clear this morning, allowing for sunshine to warm things up some. Temperatures rise to the upper 50s and lower 60s by the middle of the afternoon. We may see a light freeze again tonight along the Northshore, so it would be a good idea to keep the plants covered once again.

The warming trend continues throughout the rest of the work week. High temperatures rise to the low 60s Wednesday and then mid to upper 60s Thursday and Friday. No rain is expected through the week as high pressure dominates the forecast, giving us calm conditions and clear skies.