Another chilly night is ahead for Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi.

Temperatures through the evening hours will generally be in the 40s, but lows early Sunday morning are set to drop into the upper 20s and low 30s along the Northshore. Locations south of Lake Pontchartrain will likely see mid to upper 30s.

Heading into Sunday afternoon, temperatures will warm up considerably with highs topping out in the mid to upper 60s. Monday through Wednesday, temperatures will rebound into the mid 70s.

Expect clear skies through Sunday with cloud cover returning Monday as moisture begins flowing in from the Gulf of Mexico. Scattered showers will be possible beginning Monday night with about a 40 to 50 percent chance of rain. Rain chances are similar on Tuesday and Wednesday.