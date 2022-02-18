It’s going to be a chilly start to the day on Saturday. Look for low to mid 30s in the northern half of the area with upper 30s and low 40s to the south. It looks like we stay just above freezing in the colder spots to the north.

Saturday looks nice but cool with low 60s for highs. Most of the day is going to be in the upper 50s.

We will see those numbers drop again tomorrow night though so you’ll want to dress warmly again for the parades.

Sunday will be warmer with mid to upper 60s although some clouds start to move back in.

Next week we will see active weather around the region but not necessarily for us.

It will be warm with mid to upper 70s Monday and near 80 Tuesday.

Monday will have the chance for some scattered showers and storms although it looks like a lot of that activity is in the northern half of the area.

Right now the best chance of rain looks to be either late Thursday or Friday as a front moves in so that will be something to watch for parades later next week.