Chilly Monday, warmer Tuesday!

Happy Sunday! Last night and this morning, we were experiencing rain chances across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana.

Now, dry conditions and sunshine with clouds will be the theme all week.

Again, some more traditional late November weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast for your week ahead! We continue feeling these differences tonight as temperatures fall into 30s and 40s across many spots!

Temperatures will rise into the low 60s for highs with minimal humidity. After, a gradual warming trend will be in store for the first week of December. We’ll have more information on Good Morning New Orleans.