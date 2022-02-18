We are going to stay on the cool side this afternoon with temperatures only in the low to mid 50s through the day. After that look for temperatures to drop off quickly after sunset with 40s across the area by the end of the parades.

Saturday will start off chilly with low to mid 30s to the north and upper 30s to low 40s south. Look for a nice day tomorrow around 62 for the high but again chilly once the sun goes down tomorrow night.

Sunday will be a bit warmer with mid to upper 60s but we will have scattered clouds around the area. Overall though a nice weekend is on the way with no rain. Rain chances do come back on Monday.