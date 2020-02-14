Chilly Friday to wrap up the week

It's going to be a cool Friday as cold air continues across the area

It’s going to be a cool Friday as cold air continues across the area. Morning clouds will give way to sunny conditions through the day as temperatures only stay in the 50s.

You will need the jackets for the parades this evening as temperatures quickly fall into the 40s after the sun goes down.

A cold night is on the way as well as we drop all the way down into the 30s to the north with low 40s to the south.

Temperatures will be warming through the weekend with some rain chances by Sunday morning.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

46°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

49°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

51°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
51°

54°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

55°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

57°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

58°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

58°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

57°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

54°

6 PM
Clear
0%
54°

53°

7 PM
Clear
0%
53°

52°

8 PM
Clear
0%
52°

50°

9 PM
Clear
0%
50°

50°

10 PM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

11 PM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

12 AM
Clear
0%
48°

47°

1 AM
Clear
0%
47°

47°

2 AM
Clear
0%
47°

46°

3 AM
Clear
0%
46°

46°

4 AM
Clear
0%
46°

46°

5 AM
Clear
0%
46°

46°

6 AM
Clear
0%
46°

47°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
47°

50°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

