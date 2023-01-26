A chilly night on the way with our best chance for some freezing temperatures for the next week. Friday morning we will see a light freeze to the north with low 30s for a couple of hours. This won’t be a huge issue but could impact sensitive plants. Look for upper 30s to low 40s south.

Friday will be similar to Thursday with plenty of sun and a few clouds drifting through at times. Look for upper 50s for much of the area with a few of the warmer spots in the low 60s.

We start to warm up Saturday with highs back in the upper 60s. The next rain chance moves in on Sunday. This looks to be mainly rain with some embedded thunderstorms. Expect a soggy day to finish off the weekend.

We stay mild early next week with hit or miss showers but nothing too impressive with rain chances.