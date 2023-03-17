Chilly conditions will continue around the area Friday afternoon through Friday night. Look for falling temps through the evening. Most of the showers will end but there could still be a few patches of light rain through sunset.

Saturday does not look pleasant. Expect temperatures to struggle to get out of the low 50s with blustery northerly winds. We also have the chance for a few spotty showers in the afternoon. Sunday will be drier but still cool with mid 50s.

Temperatures at night will get colder as well. Expect lows in the low to mid 40s Saturday morning with mid to upper 30s to low 40s Sunday morning.

At this point models have been trending colder on Monday morning which looks to be the coldest. Expect areas north of the lakes to see low 30s with a light freeze and/or frost possible. South shore will see mid to upper 30s to low 40s