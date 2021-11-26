Chilly forecast for the holiday weekend!

Happy Friday! We have been enjoying lower humidity, clouds with peaks of sunshine, and a perfect temperature spread! Well, another pattern change arrived overnight with one more cold front coming to town.

Again, some more traditional November weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast for your holiday weekend! We continue feeling these differences tonight as temperatures fall into 40s across many spots then 30s return north of Lake Ponchartrain!

Remember the 3P’s: people, pets, and plants! Temperatures will hover just above freezing across a few spots before warming again in these next few days.

Highs fall back into the 60s as we finish off the month and welcome December. Rain chances will be tough to come by!

