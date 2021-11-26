Chilly forecast for the holiday weekend!

Happy Friday! We have been enjoying lower humidity, clouds with peaks of sunshine, and a perfect temperature spread! Well, another pattern change arrived overnight with one more cold front coming to town.

Again, some more traditional November weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast for your holiday weekend! We continue feeling these differences tonight as temperatures fall into 40s across many spots then 30s return north of Lake Ponchartrain!

Remember the 3P’s: people, pets, and plants! Temperatures will hover just above freezing across a few spots before warming again in these next few days.

Highs fall back into the 60s as we finish off the month and welcome December. Rain chances will be tough to come by!

We’ll have more information on WGNO News at 6PM and 10PM.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

60° / 47°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 60° 47°

Saturday

65° / 51°
Cloudy
Cloudy 3% 65° 51°

Sunday

59° / 49°
AM Light Rain
AM Light Rain 60% 59° 49°

Monday

62° / 49°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 62° 49°

Tuesday

69° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 69° 54°

Wednesday

71° / 55°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 71° 55°

Thursday

73° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 73° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

59°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

57°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

56°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

55°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

54°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

52°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

52°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

51°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
51°

50°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

50°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

50°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

49°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
49°

49°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
49°

49°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
49°

48°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
48°

48°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
48°

50°

8 AM
Cloudy
0%
50°

53°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
53°

57°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
57°

59°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
59°

61°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
61°

63°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
63°

63°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
63°

63°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
63°

Interactive Radar

