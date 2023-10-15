NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Significantly cooler air is moving into the region in the wake of a strong cold front over the weekend.

Breezy conditions are expected through Monday with northerly winds at 15 to 20 miles per hour.

Temperatures will be chilly early Monday, starting out in the 40s and 50s before warming into the upper 60s by late afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to low 80s return by the middle of the week as humidity starts to slowly increase.

Rain chances are low at less than 20 percent for the next several days. This next stretch of rain-free weather may lead to worsening drought conditions across the Gulf Coast and Southeast U.S. A statewide burn ban is in effect for Louisiana until further notice.

