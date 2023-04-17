Temperatures across the region are running slightly below average for mid-April in the wake of our most recent cold front.

Expect chilly conditions again early Tuesday with morning lows dropping into the low and mid 40s for the Northshore. Locations south of Lake Pontchartrain will be slightly warmer, but still cool in the low 50s.

Highs on Tuesday will warm into the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. Clouds are expected to start building in beginning Wednesday as high temperatures will return to the low 80s. Humidity is also expected to return in the second half of the week as moisture flows in from the Gulf of Mexico.

Rain chances are slim through at least Thursday, but increase Friday and Saturday as our next cold front approaches from the west.