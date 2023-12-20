NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — After a few chilly nights and mornings, warmer weather is on the way.

Wednesday night into early Thursday morning will be the last time we see 30s for a while. Low temperatures are expected to be in the upper 30s north with upper 40s to around 50 south of the lake.

Clear skies are in the forecast overnight with partly cloudy skies returning Thursday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s but couple spots may hit 70 degrees.

Humidity begins to increase as we head into the weekend as highs remain in the upper 60s Saturday. Rain chances will be spotty through Saturday with our next round of wet weather moving in Sunday and Sunday night.

Some rain may linger into early Monday morning (Christmas Day), before clearing out as a cold front moves through. Highs on Christmas may reach the low 70s before the front passes.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts