Today is the first day of spring, but it is feeling more like the middle of winter.

Many locations across Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi started out in the 20s and 30s this morning. Highs this afternoon are expected to remain about 10 to 15 degrees below average, only topping out in the mid to upper 50s.

Warmer weather returns Tuesday as high temperatures rebound into the low 70s. Upper 70s are expected by Wednesday with low 80s both Thursday and Friday.

Rain chances remain low for the next few days.