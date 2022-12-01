Our shot of early winter will not last long as we warm up quite a bit over the next few days. Look for upper 30s to low 40s north tonight with mid to upper 40s and low 50s south.

Friday will be nice as we warm into the low 70s during the afternoon. Expect partly cloudy skies.

The one rain chance in the short term looks to be on Saturday. Look for spotty showers but nothing too heavy. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s then low to mid 70s on Sunday.

We stay in the mid 70s for highs to start next week.