Chilliest weather in a while on its way Thursday!

Happy Wednesday after a gorgeous weekend and start to our week! Since one week ago, we have been enjoying lower humidity, sunshine, and a perfect temperature spread! It’s tough to be inside, right?

Finally, some traditional November weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast for several more days! Certainly, this is less breezy than last week, but we’ll see more wind tomorrow!

Highs yesterday reached 70s again! Sunny and 75 was your forecast for the afternoon! Today, we only reached 70! Overnight, over Northshore locations, upper 40s or 50s will be the theme with mid 50s, lower 60s south! Another gorgeous forecast for the fourth day of this new month continues as we welcome an incredible weekend! One cold front brings minimal rain chances Thursday before an even better forecast for next weekend shapes up! It’ll be chilly, so dress in layers.

