NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Good Morning, New Orleans! Another chilly, gorgeous start to your Wednesday! Much cooler and drier air has moved into the region, but a warming trend wil begin shortly!

Temperatures are starting out once again in the mid 40s for the Northshore while those south of Lake Pontchartrain see upper 40s to mid 50s. A gradual warm-up is expected with highs topping out in the mid to upper 70s by the afternoon under sunny skies.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s are with us today before warming into the low 80s on tomorrow.

Daily rain chances are close to zero through Thursday with only a slight chance of a shower on Friday as a front moves through. This next stretch of rain-free weather may lead to worsening drought conditions across the Gulf Coast and Southeast U.S. A statewide burn ban is in effect for Louisiana until further notice.

