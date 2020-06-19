Changes over the weekend

Summer officially starts on Saturday afternoon and it is going to feel like it by the end of the weekend

Until then enjoy another day of low humidity as we wrap up the week. Temperatures will once again be around 90 through the afternoon.

Late Saturday and Sunday we start to see humidity moving back into the area. Dewpoints will climb back into the low 70s by the end of the weekend which will make it feel muggy.

After that a more southerly flow and typical summertime atmosphere will lead to rain chances by Monday. Pretty much each day next week will see showers and storms develop during the daytime heating hours.