Changes over the weekend

Weather

Summer officially starts on Saturday afternoon and it is going to feel like it by the end of the weekend. Until then enjoy another day of low humidity as we wrap up the week. Temperatures will once again be around 90 through the afternoon.

Late Saturday and Sunday we start to see humidity moving back into the area. Dewpoints will climb back into the low 70s by the end of the weekend which will make it feel muggy.

After that a more southerly flow and typical summertime atmosphere will lead to rain chances by Monday. Pretty much each day next week will see showers and storms develop during the daytime heating hours.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

91° / 73°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 91° 73°

Saturday

91° / 74°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 91° 74°

Sunday

91° / 77°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 91° 77°

Monday

89° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 89° 78°

Tuesday

87° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 87° 78°

Wednesday

86° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 86° 77°

Thursday

87° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 87° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
80°

83°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
83°

86°

10 AM
Sunny
10%
86°

87°

11 AM
Sunny
10%
87°

88°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

89°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

90°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

90°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

90°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

90°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

89°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
89°

87°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
87°

85°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

82°

9 PM
Clear
0%
82°

81°

10 PM
Clear
0%
81°

80°

11 PM
Clear
0%
80°

79°

12 AM
Clear
0%
79°

78°

1 AM
Clear
10%
78°

77°

2 AM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

3 AM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
75°

75°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

77°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

