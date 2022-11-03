Good Morning and a Happy Thursday! We are waking up today to 50s and 60s again! You can expect another quiet forecast for your afternoon!

Changes will be beginning on Friday, though.

Temperatures will warm into the low 80s if not mid 80s Thursday to Friday and into the weekend. Humidity will increase a bit as well. Watch for the potential of fog on Friday morning. It still looks like the next front is going to be moving in on Saturday. That will be the next real rain chance as well across the area.

Rain chances might linger in to early Sunday as well but by far the best coverage will be during the day Saturday. Overall temperatures will stay mild and slightly above normal heading in to early next week.