Changes heading into the weekend

A remarkable run of beautiful weather will come to an end heading into the weekend as rain chances come back.

For your Thursday expect mild temperatures in the mid 70s. More clouds will be moving in though so less sun than the past few days.

Humidity will also start to move back in which will keep overnight lows much warmer over the next week.

A west-moving tropical wave in the northern Gulf will bring ring to the area on Saturday. Look for scattered showers with also a chance for a thunderstorm. A few showers could linger into Sunday as well.

We will continue to monitor Eta over the next few days as well. This will likely strengthen as it moves back over the Caribbean. A turn to the west near Florida will be possible and while it does not look like an issue here at the moment we will need to watch it into Monday.

