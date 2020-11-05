Changes heading into the weekend

Weather

A remarkable run of beautiful weather will come to an end heading into the weekend as rain chances come back

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A remarkable run of beautiful weather will come to an end heading into the weekend as rain chances come back.

For your Thursday expect mild temperatures in the mid 70s. More clouds will be moving in though so less sun than the past few days.

Humidity will also start to move back in which will keep overnight lows much warmer over the next week.

A west-moving tropical wave in the northern Gulf will bring ring to the area on Saturday. Look for scattered showers with also a chance for a thunderstorm. A few showers could linger into Sunday as well.

We will continue to monitor Eta over the next few days as well. This will likely strengthen as it moves back over the Caribbean. A turn to the west near Florida will be possible and while it does not look like an issue here at the moment we will need to watch it into Monday.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

Weather Video

Thursday 11/5 GMNO weather update

WGNO News at 10 p.m.

WGNO News at 6 p.m.

Lovely forecast today! Tropical Storm Eta in the Caribbean.

Another lovely day!

Random clip - Morning Scot

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

76° / 62°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 76° 62°

Friday

77° / 65°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 77° 65°

Saturday

73° / 66°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 73° 66°

Sunday

75° / 68°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 60% 75° 68°

Monday

78° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 78° 67°

Tuesday

79° / 68°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 79° 68°

Wednesday

79° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 79° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

63°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

66°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

69°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
69°

72°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
72°

74°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
74°

75°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
75°

75°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
75°

75°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
75°

73°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
73°

71°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

68°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
68°

66°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
66°

66°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

65°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
65°

64°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
64°

64°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
64°

64°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
64°

63°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
63°

63°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
63°

63°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
63°

62°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
62°

62°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
62°

62°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
62°

63°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
63°

Popular

Latest News

More News