Chance of wintry weather tonight

Temperatures continue to fall across the area Thursday morning as the rain pushes off to the east. Just about everybody is already in the 40s while the 30s have made their way to Baton Rouge.

It will continue to be cold through the next couple of days.

Another system will move across the region tonight with another chance of precipitation. This is the system that will bring at least a small chance of some freezing rain or sleet overnight.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for a good portion of the area through tonight and Friday morning. This is where we could see temperatures cold enough to produce sleet or freezing rain. The latest trends have been to push the precip south before most of the area gets to freezing. We likely will not have widespread ice issues, however these areas could see at least light freezing rain before the moisture moves out. At the very least it’s something to keep an eye on over the next 24 hours.

After that Friday stays dry but cold with mid 40s. Look for upper 20s by Saturday and Sunday morning to the north and we could see a hard freeze in those areas on Sunday morning. The weekend will be cool but sunny with low to mid 50s.