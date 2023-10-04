NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Hazy skies have spread across the Gulf Coast as wildfire smoke from Canada moves into the region.

Air quality has worsened over the last 24 hours and is now in the “Orange” category, meaning it is unhealthy for sensitive groups, such as those with heart or lung issues. Smoke may linger for the next day or two until the front moves through.

Cloud cover is expected to build in Thursday as our next cold front approaches. It looks like a little better chance of some showers now later Thursday ahead of the front, although not enough to put a dent in the drought. A few showers will be possible as the front moves across the area on Friday, but rain chances will stay low at just around 30 percent.

Once the front clears, cooler and drier air is set to move in for the weekend. High temperatures will likely be in the upper 70s to low 80s with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s by Sunday morning.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts