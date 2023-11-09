NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Clouds are increasing Thursday afternoon as we see more moisture move into the area ahead of a cold front on Friday. There will be a chance for some showers overnight into early Friday morning. After that look for a few showers through the day Friday although not a lot the way it looks right now.

We will continue to see spotty showers through the weekend along with cooler conditions. Expect mid 70s Friday with highs around 70 on average Saturday and Sunday. Overall rain amounts will not be that heavy through Sunday.

A low in the Gulf early next week looks like it could give us better rain chances by Monday through Wednesday. There are still some questions as to the track of the this system, but this may be the most significant rain we have seen in a while.

