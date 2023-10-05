NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A batch of showers has developed to our west Thursday afternoon ahead of the cold front. Some of this rain will make it in to the area through the evening and tonight. Expect scattered activity around the area through midday Friday before the front moves through.

Once the front clears, cooler and drier air is set to move in for the weekend. High temperatures will likely be in the mid to upper 70s with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s by Sunday morning. Some areas could even see the upper 40s Monday morning. This will be our first real shot of fall weather!

