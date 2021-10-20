Chance for rain later today



Rain is on the way through the day and we are already seeing a few light showers on the south shore. Expect coverage to expand and increase through the day. It won’t rain in any one spot all day, but there will be shower and storms that are scattered about through the day.

Locally heavy rain will be possible with these storms as well as some brief strong wind gusts. We likely won’t see severe storms, but a few could be on the strong side with winds below severe criteria.

Otherwise look for warm and muggy conditions through the next few days. Highs will warm into the low to mid 80s and lows will stay in the 60s and 70s. Humidity will also be higher over the next few days.

Expect spotty showers and storms again on Thursday with drier conditions moving in over the weekend.