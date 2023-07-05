NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Storms are continuing to develop around the area on Wednesday evening and the chance of rain will continue, especially north of I-10, through 10-11PM. Any storms could still produce lightning and locally heavy downpours.

Temperatures will stay warm and mostly remain in the mid 80s through the evening. Any rain will cool those down some.

This trend will likely continue over the next few days. Expect temperatures to climb into the low 90s by early afternoon with daytime heating type summer storms popping up each day. Overall rain chances will be around 60-70% on Thursday, and then down to more isolated coverage at 40-50% Friday through Sunday. Keep in mind we tend to see these in New Orleans so areas of street flooding will be possible through the week if any heavy cells develop.

